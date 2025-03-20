Greenpark Huts owners protest looming eviction

The remaining Greenpark Huts residents say they have been warned by Ngāi Tahu to leave by June 30 - or be trespassed.

But Ngāi Tahu has not confirmed this publicly. Of the 32 leaseholders at the hut settlement on the shore of Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere, only about 12 remain, with others choosing to hand over their huts to Ngāi Tahu to avoid paying for demolition.

A group of bach owners were outside Ngāi Tahu’s office in Christchurch on Monday morning protesting the eviction.

Hut owner Dianne Magill said the protest was to make sure Ngāi Tahu knew they were not going to give up without a fight.

Malcolm Waller and his mum Lorraine Waller picketing outside the Ngai Tahu offices. Photo: Geoff Sloan

On Tuesday last week, hut owners were told in person trespass notices would be issued when they asked Ngāi Tahu staff what would happen if they didn’t leave by June 30.

“They said we would be trespassed,” said bach owner Neil Humphries.

When asked by Selwyn Times, Ngāi Tahu chief executive Ben Bateman would not say what the plan for the end of the settlement was.

“Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is continuing to engage with leaseholders at Greenpark Huts,” Bateman said.

Despite the imminent eviction date, the remaining hut owners are determined to stay and fight it, something they have been doing for five years.

Said bach owner Ross Wilson: “We are not going anywhere.”

In 2020, Ngāi Tahu told hut owners it would not renew their leases. It said they would have until June 30, 2024, to leave and clear the sites of any structures.

In its reasons for ending hut leases, Ngāi Tahu cited sea level rise, issues with wastewater removal and drinking water supply, and the cultural significance of the area.

But in June, Selwyn Times revealed Ngāi Tahu was planning to establish a mahinga kai centre of excellence on the site, surprising bach owners.

The iwi has revealed few details about the centre, including its size, location and timeline for its construction.

Greenpark Huts bach owner Dianne Magill standing on a former hut site Ngāi Tahu has taken over. Top right – a septic tank was left open at one reclaimed property. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Less than a month before they were due to be evicted, hut owners were given another year.

It does not appear they will be given another extension.

“They are adamant we will be gone,” Magill said.

Over recent months, security fencing has been put up at properties that have been handed back to Ngāi Tahu, with some also being demolished.

Greenpark Huts. Photo: Geoff Sloan

When more fencing went up last week, contractors were accompanied by six security guards.

Magill said she was told by Ngāi Tahu a threat had prompted the presence of security.

Bateman would not confirm to Selwyn Times if there had been a threat, but said: “The health and safety of our contractors and remaining leaseholders on site is our highest priority while this work is undertaken.”

In October, hut owners who are Ngāi Tahu also failed in their bid to stay, after the iwi denied a request from Taumutu Rūnanga for Ngāi Tahu to reconsider its decision.

Leaseholders say the sites where huts have been demolished have basically been left by Ngāi Tahu, with weeds growing and bits of building rubbish strewn about – one even being left with an open septic tank.

Magill was concerned about the septic tank leaking.

“They would come and tell you if your land wasn’t tidy, to tidy it up, yet they can’t do it themselves,” Magill said.

Said Humphries: “If you take control of a property, you keep it tidy.”

Bateman said the cleared properties will be tidied.

“Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has recently engaged a contractor to undertake regular maintenance of the lots that have been cleared, and this maintenance work will commence soon.”