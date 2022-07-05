Guide to the Winter Fireworks Spectacular

Photo: Anastasiya Korzh

If you're heading to New Brighton on Saturday for the Winter Fireworks Spectacular, here’s what you need to know.

The event starts at 5.30pm with Live Music from the Hootź who will also feature at the Go Live music festival.

The fireworks will be set off from the end of New Brighton Pier at 7pm.

A soundtrack of modern Kiwi classics will accompany the fireworks. You can listen to the music by tuning in to The Hits radio station on frequency 97.7FM.

No alcohol is allowed, and do not bring your own fireworks, drones or pets to the event.

A free park and ride service will be available from Eastgate Mall to New Brighton from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Express charter buses will run from New Brighton to Eastgate Mall from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Eastgate Mall will allow anyone who attends the event to park in the carpark from 4.30pm.

If you are planning to take your car to New Brighton, think about carpooling.

Be aware that many of the roads around New Brighton Mall will be closed to vehicles between 4pm and 9.30pm.

Check the map below and plan your journey in advance.

Mobility parking will be available to people with an official mobility sticker at the New Brighton Beach South Ramp car park. The best way to get there will be via Bridge St.

No on-street parking will be permitted on the following streets between 4pm and 9.30pm: Hood St, Union St (from Hood St to Beresford St), Beresford St (from Union St to Marine Pde), and Oram Ave (from Beresford St to Hood St).

The following roads will be closed for the event: Marine Pde (from Hood St to Hawke St), Oram Ave (from Hood St to Seaview Rd), Union St (from Hood St to Seaview Rd), Hardy St, Owles Tce (from Seaview Rd to Owles Tce), Seaview Rd (from Owles Tce to Oram Ave), Beresford St (from Owles Tce to Marine Pde), Collingwood St (from Owles Tce to Union St).

A one-way system will be set up on Hawke St (from Shaw Ave to Marine Pde) and on Marine Pde (from Hawke St to Lonsdale St).

If you are planning on biking to the fireworks, bike racks will be available in the North and South car parks.

If bad weather forces the postponement of the fireworks, it will be announced via The Hits and the Facebook page.

The call to cancel may not be made until just before the fireworks start at 7pm.

The postponement date is Sunday 10 July.