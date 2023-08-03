Gus back on the ground with a bit of help

Lincoln volunteer firefighters Ben Chambers, Corey Swainson, Tim Quinlivan, and Gavin Lack with a very happy owner of Gus the mischievous cat. PHOTO: LINCOLN VOLUNTEER FIRE BRIGADE

Gus was a happy kitten when he saw Lincoln volunteer firefighter Corey Swainson coming up the ladder to rescue him.

Also happy to see him back on the ground were owners Alex Griffiths and younger sister Eden.

Alex had tried a number of different ways to entice four-and-a-half month-old Gus down, including calling him and leaving food out, to no effect.

Lincoln volunteer firefighter Corey Swainson up the ladder with kitten Gus in hand. PHOTO: LINCOLN VOLUNTEER FIRE BRIGADE

Deputy chief fire officer Tim Quinlivan said Gus had been up the tree on Waterholes Rd, Springston, for about five hours when they arrived last week.

“We’re always willing to help out animal rescues . . . he was quite happy to be down,” Quinlivan said. Alex thanked the fire brigade for helping out.

“They were awesome.”