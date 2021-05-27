Harbour firefighters raise $30k for blood cancer foundation

More than $30,000 was raised by Lyttelton Harbour’s volunteer fire brigades for the Leukemia and Blood Cancer Foundation.

Volunteers from the Governors Bay, Lyttelton and Diamond Harbour brigades climbed the 51 flights of stairs in the Sky Tower Stair Challenge in Auckland on Saturday, wearing full firefighting kit.

Lyttelton was the ninth best fundraising team in the annual event involving firefighters across New Zealand, raising $19,166 for the cause.

The team members were Andrew Legge, Craig Smith, Peter Lauryssens, Coral Mazlin-Hill, Walter Gray, Philip Leabourn and Kevin Hurl.

Leabourn came 21st out of 139 people in his category with a time of 14min 41sec.

Legge finished 40th in his category of 293 people with a time of 13min 51sec.

The Governors Bay crew was made up of Matt Annand, Anita Norris, Mike Smith and Vaughan Jones, Rob Dantzer and Mel Dixon.

The most impressive time was completed by Jones, who completed the challenge in 12min 36sec wearing full kit with breathing apparatus. He ranked 24th overall, and 13th in his age group.

Dixon was not far behind, time wise, at 14min 15sec in the rural category, placing second in her rural class. Dixon carried a chainsaw on a frame, while wearing the rural firefighting kit.

Rohin Palmer, representing the Diamond Harbour Volunteer Fire Fighter Brigade raised $2088 and came 54th overall.

Over 900 firefighters from around the country competed and together they raised more than $1.3 million.