Helen Clark's former Crown car on Trade Me

The 2005 Ford LTD Ba V8 limousine is being sold by Wholesale Motors in Christchurch.
Helen Clark was driven around in the car when she was prime minister between 2005 and 2008.
"Feel like a prime minister as you cruise in the back of this stunning limo," the auction description read.
"With the NZ flags up front and a big block 5.4L V8 you will be cruising in real style."
The seller said the car has only had four owners since the Crown and was in immaculate condition.
"There is nothing to spend on this car its in showroom condition."
The seller said the vehicle had been traded in and was not the same car that was involved in a high-speed journey across the South Island so the prime minister could get to a rugby match.
The auction closes on Saturday 8 June with bids currently over $20,000.