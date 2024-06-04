Helen Clark's former Crown car on Trade Me

The 2005 Ford LTD Ba V8 limousine is being sold by Wholesale Motors in Christchurch and was the car that Helen Clark was driven in between 2005 and 2008. Photo: Trade Me/Wholesale Motors

The Crown car of a former prime minister is being auctioned off on Trade Me with a reserve of just $1.

The 2005 Ford LTD Ba V8 limousine is being sold by Wholesale Motors in Christchurch.

Helen Clark was driven around in the car when she was prime minister between 2005 and 2008.

"Feel like a prime minister as you cruise in the back of this stunning limo," the auction description read.

"With the NZ flags up front and a big block 5.4L V8 you will be cruising in real style."

The car's "condition is 10/10", the listing states. Photo: Trade Me

The flags, however, would need to be removed before the car was driven on the road.

The seller said the car has only had four owners since the Crown and was in immaculate condition.

"There is nothing to spend on this car its in showroom condition."

The seller said the vehicle had been traded in and was not the same car that was involved in a high-speed journey across the South Island so the prime minister could get to a rugby match.

The auction closes on Saturday 8 June with bids currently over $20,000.