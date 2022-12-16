Hit-and-run killer fails to reduce prison sentence

A convicted Christchurch hit-and-run murderer has failed in a bid to get his life sentence reduced.

Garath Richard Collings was found guilty of murder following trial by jury earlier this year for using his car to kill Robin Friend in a Parklands cul-de-sac in 2020.

Collings was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 11 years.

He appealed the sentence in September on the grounds that the judge should have given him a finite sentence and, if life imprisonment was appropriate, whether the minimum period of imprisonment imposed was manifestly excessive.

In rejecting the appeal, Justice Simon Moore said they did not consider that the circumstances of Collings’ actions meant the sentence of life imprisonment was manifestly unjust.

They also did not find the minimum period of imprisonment excessive as they believed the judge had factored in the reactionary nature of the offending and Collings’ mental state at the time and was entitled to give the sentence he did.