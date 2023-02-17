Hundreds welcome Princess Anne to Christchurch

A large crowd gathered at Cathedral Square in Christchurch today to catch a glimpse of Princess Anne.

Dressed in a lemon-coloured jacket and skirt with black gloves, the Princess Royal rededicated the Citizens’ War Memorial in front of a crowd of several hundred people at noon on Friday.

Princess Anne. Photo: Geoff Sloan

She laid a wreath and unveiled a plaque as part of the half-hour ceremony. She was accompanied by her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

They did not do a walkabout, but members of the public were able to watch the event unfold.

Princess Anne then visited Canterbury Agricultural Park where she unveiled a plaque dedicated to the Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Association.

The plaque also noted the support for The Show during the Covid restrictions.

Princess Anne is King Charles III's sister and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday and visited the National Crisis Management Centre at the Beehive in Wellington to meet those involved in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.