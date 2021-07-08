Thursday, 8 July 2021

'I heard the enormous bang': Lucky no one injured in crash

    By Chris Barclay
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Two unoccupied cars damaged after a truck crashed into parked vehicles on Carlton Mill Rd. Photo:...
    Sue Honeybone feared the worst when she realised her parked Fiat 500 was involved in a collision that left another car wedged between a power pole and fence near a Merivale apartment complex.

    Honeybone was on the phone inside her home, talking to her husband Brian, when a truck ploughed into or clipped five vehicles on Carlton Mill Rd a week ago.

    "I heard the enormous bang then I quickly looked out the window, saw what had happened, hung up, and dialled 111,” she said.

    Fortunately, the vehicles damaged by the accident were all unoccupied, with Honeybone saying she was minutes away from leaving for work about 11.30am last Thursday.  

    "It was a very lucky escape," she said.

    "My dog had died the day before. I was feeling pretty down, I should have actually been on my way [to work] by then, I was pretty close to it,” she said.

    "It lucky no one was in the blue car, and so many people walk past here. Dog walkers, runners, people on scooters and bicycles ... it’s lucky no one was hurt, or worse.

    "It was a lucky day for a lot of people,” Honeybone said.

    St John said the truck driver was treated at the scene.

    The accident occurred on a straight stretch of road, baffling Honeybone as to the cause.

    "There’s no issues with the road, there’s nothing I could see than could cause any difficulties. Who knows?” she said.

    Honeybone was also unsure who owned the blue car.

    Police investigating the crash said it was registered to a cleaning company.

