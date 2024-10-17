'I looked into his eyes and knew': Lucky woman finds her best mate

Karen Shields and Lucky. Photo: Newsline

Karen Shields knew she’d scored with Lucky the moment she saw him.

She spotted his photo on the Christchurch City Council Facebook page and saw a diamond in the rough. The eight-year-old poodle was a mop of fluff and scruff.

“I’d been following the Facebook posts and all I saw was big dogs but then up came this post and boom, there he was. If I could choose a dog, this is the dog I would choose,” Karen said.

So out she went straight out to the Animal Shelter for a visit.

“I picked him up and looked into his eyes and knew. You know when the time is right and the dog’s right,” she said.

Before Lucky could go home with Karen, the Animal Shelter staff popped out to check her property was safe.

“They found that he could get out of the front fence, and I live on a busy road. But I said I’ll do anything, I just want him,” Karen said.

“I was organising to get a gate put in and the Animal Shelter came back the next day to put in a temporary fix for me so they could release him to me quicker. They really went over and above and wanted the best for the dog.”

Lucky needed a haircut, treatment for an eye and ear infection and to have nine teeth removed, which Karen was totally prepared for.

She was after an older dog, a little less energetic than a puppy, so knew there could be a few costs.

“The Animal Shelter staff laid everything out for me. They were so helpful and not pushy at all, I went in with my eyes wide open, the decision was totally mine.”

And since he’s had all his treatments, Lucky has settled into his new home like he’s always been there.

“He is getting better and better, coming out of his shell a little bit every day,” Karen said.

“He’s just perfect. He’s made the house so happy and lovely, it’s Lucky’s house now.”

Christchurch City Council Animal Services Manager Lionel Bridger said the team will do everything in their power to rehome dogs left at the Animal Shelter.

“Hearing stories like Lucky and Karen’s makes the extra effort our staff put in absolutely worth it,” he said.

“If you can give a dog – old, young, big or small – a loving new home, please get in touch.”