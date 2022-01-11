Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Investigation into cause of Hornby house fire

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that destroyed a house in Christchurch last night.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the house on Blankney St, Hornby, was “well involved” in flames when crews arrived at the scene about 6pm on Monday.

    No one was injured but a man reportedly escaped the house with his dog.

    A nearby resident had alerted the man to the fire and helped him escape.

    Fire investigators were at the scene on Tuesday morning to determine the cause of the blaze and whether it was "suspicious or an accident".

    The fire was out by 7.30pm, but crews remained to dampen down hot spots last night.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

