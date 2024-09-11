Landscaping company helps break down barriers

Gardeners with intellectual disabilities are mowing down barriers in Christchurch.

Landscaping company Urban Eden has partnered with disability support and service provider, Hōhepa Canterbury, to offer its members an opportunity for paid employment as part of a special pilot scheme.

Urban Eden owner Charlotte Lockhart said it was a win-win for everybody.

"I just wanted to do something that would give back and that would actually benefit the lives of the members, as well as provide a really nice service for our clients as well."

The workers get paid a normal hourly rate, initially for one day each week.

But Lockhart is expecting the pay to increase as their confidence and skills progress.

"They're doing a fantastic job. They've all got really good attitudes and it's really nice working with people that really value the opportunity to get some work."

Charlotte Lockhart said it was great to collaborate with Hōhepa Canterbury members. Photo: Geoff Sloan

To encourage people to give the workers a trial, Urban Eden offers their first service at no charge, then normal landscaping rates if clients are happy with the work.

"Hōhepa are looking to start more collaborations with businesses to help give the members some valuable work.

"The great thing about gardening, though, is you get to see a real before and after.

"So it's very satisfying for the team to see what they've actually achieved in a day."

The pilot scheme is still in its infancy, but Lockhart hopes other businesses will consider similar opportunities to help Hōhepa's unique and dedicated workers.

For more information, visit https://urbaneden.nz

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air