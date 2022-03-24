Local body elections: Chu likely non-starter as council candidates start to emerge

Alexandra Davids, Phil Mauger, Kelly Barber, Michelle Lomax, Yani Johanson, Jake McLellan, Ali Jones, Anne Galloway, Andrew Turner, Jimmy Chen, Sam MacDonald, and James Gough. Photos: Supplied

Catherine Chu’s future as a Christchurch city councillor is uncertain while intriguing ballot box battles are poised to play out at October’s local government elections as independent candidates start to emerge.

Catherine Chu. Photo: Star Media

Chu has been a polarising figure since being elected, comfortably, as the Riccarton Ward representative in 2019, with the first-term city councillor’s refusal to attend staff briefings raising concerns about her commitment.

A member of the right-leaning Independent Citizens, Chu’s failed parliamentary bid for National in Banks Peninsula early in her tenure - also irked some members of the community.

The Star has been told Chu won’t be standing for the ward in October.

When asked by The Star this week, she replied: “I haven’t made a call yet, nothing has been confirmed. We’ll let you know soon as something has been decided in concrete.”

While Chu was non-committal, independent candidates have seized the initiative ahead of the October 8 polls with long-standing community board representative Alexandra Davids and former city councillor Ali Jones declaring their intentions this week.

In a surprise move Kelly Barber, who stood unsuccessfully for Labour in last October’s Coastal Ward by-election, is expected to vie for aspiring mayor Phil Mauger’s soon-to-be vacated Burwood Ward seat as an independent.

Barber, who stood under a combined The People’s Choice/Labour banner in the 2019 election, was coy on his plans but told The Star: “I’ll probably be announcing in a week or so. Essentially I’m intending to run.”

The People’s Choice chair Michelle Lomax said she had “heard rumours” Barber might be taking the independent route, rather than aligning with the left-leaning organisation.

Davids, who failed to unseat Linwood Ward councillor Yani Johanson in three successive elections, now has another member of The People’s Choice in her sights - Central Ward representative Jake McLennan.

Current chairwoman of the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board, Davids acknowledged Johanson had a stranglehold in Linwood.

“Let’s be fair, Yani is very embedded in that community,” said Davids, who now lives in the Central Ward.

Jones, who continued to serve on the Papanui-Innes Community Board after stepping back from the city councillor role in 2016 due to earthquake and family-related issues, is taking on The People’s Choice’s Pauline Cotter in the Innes Ward.

The People’s Choice faces a personnel overhaul with caucus leader, Bank Peninsula Ward councillor and deputy mayor Andrew Turner the first domino to fall last month.

Halswell Ward councillor Anne Galloway confirmed she would not be seeking a third term with The People’s Choice, as family - her daughter is expecting her first child - takes priority.

Hornby Ward councillor Jimmy Chen was still weighing up whether to extend a tenure that started in 2010.

Lomax was unfazed by the turnover.

“There’s changes at every election. You want other people to have a turn and you also want the voice of experience. I’m not feeling like it’s any different from any previous election,” she said.

The People’s Choice line-up was likely to be finalised by early May with the selection process now under way. Nominations opened last Friday and close on April 3.

Lomax was also comfortable with independent candidates already launching their bids.

“Good for them, go for it. We’re not in the business of other people’s campaigns,” she said.

Independent Citizens confirmed existing city councillors Sam MacDonald and James Gough were seeking re-election in Waimairi and Fendalton respectively, while Paul Lonsdale, a narrow loser to Galloway in 2019 as an independent, will seek to replace her in Halswell.

Other new Independent Citizens candidates should be unveiled early next month.