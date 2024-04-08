Lockdown lifted at Christchurch kindergarten

Photo: Fairleigh Kindergarten

A Merivale kindergarten was put into lockdown on Monday morning while police investigated a burglary in the area.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media the lockdown was lifted earlier this afternoon.

It was initiated after police received a report of a burglary at a private property on Garden Rd about 11.35am.

Fairleigh Kindergarten, which is also on Garden Rd, was locked down while police dogs were brought in to search the area, the spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media.

“A nearby kindergarten was advised to keep children inside in a lockdown, as a police dog could do its work in attempting to track a burglar. The school was in lockdown for approximately 25 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

An earlier screenshot of a message from Fairleigh Kindergarten read: “We are currently under lockdown due to police presence in the area. All children are safe. We will update when lifted."