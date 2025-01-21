Long wait for housing ends in move to Christchurch

After several years of being homeless in Dunedin, this Syrian refugee family (from left): Ali, 6, Mohammad, 8, Moetaz, 16, Ebtihal, 15, Ghofran, 9, Maram, 13, Rawan, 4, and their mother Hamida Ali Salem are glad to have left the city for a state home in Christchurch. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A large homeless family sent to Dunedin as refugees from Syria seven years ago have given up on the city.

The family of nine, whose plight was raised by the Otago Daily Times a year ago, have found a home in Christchurch after multiple dire housing situations in Dunedin.

The family had spent time sleeping in a motel, on an office floor and in a friend’s living room. In desperation for a home, the family had even protested outside the Ministry of Social Development with placards.

Hamida Ali Salem said her family of nine had accepted a five-bedroom Kainga Ora home in Christchurch because no state home was available in Dunedin, despite years on the housing register waiting list.

"It is all we ever wanted — a home," she said.

"We are so happy and relieved."

She thanked everyone in the Dunedin community who had tried to help them over the years, particularly Richard Miller, a friend who had let them stay in his house.

"He is the kindest person. If it wasn’t for him, we would not have managed. We all love him so much," Mrs Ali Salem said.

Mr Miller, who helped the family shift their belongings to Christchurch last weekend, called for more government support for refugee families with serious ongoing needs.

"The length of time this family had to wait for a decent state home has been an unforgivable government failure to provide the most basic care needed to help them settle well."

Mr Miller pointed to challenges faced by some former refugees, including the psychological impacts of war, not speaking English and unfamiliar benefit and housing systems.

"It is not good enough to provide help when they arrive and then leave them to it. It means they are prejudiced against by default. They deserve to have a wraparound service that tracks their welfare long term and provides ongoing care, if needed, including tailored access to support systems."

Since arriving in New Zealand in 2018, the family have lived at eight different addresses including a motel, an office floor, Mr Miller’s house and a private rental.

For the past three years, the family have been staying in a temporary flat provided by the charity Emerge, contracted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development under the government’s transitional housing scheme. The scheme is meant to lead to a permanent home.

The flat had no garden or fenced-off area to keep the children safe from nearby busy roads. The family also faced intimidation, while in the flat, from a neighbour.

Government agencies were unable to respond by deadline.

mary.williams@odt.co.nz