'Lots to see, lots to do': Christchurch the place to be this winter

"It's great for the economy, great for people's mental health, and great for our community."

That's how ChristchurchNZ, the city's promotions and economic development unit, is describing the winter events programme planned for Christchurch.

One key event is the inaugural Tirama Mai which will see zones within the central city and New Brighton lit up from June 25 until July 10.

The inaugural Tirama Mai lighting event will see zones within the central city and New Brighton lit up from June 25 until July 10. Photo: Supplied

It will involve a series of innovative lighting installations, projections, and illuminated artworks created by some of Canterbury's best lighting artists.

Installations will be located around The Arts Centre, Worcester Boulevard, Victoria Square, Otakaro Avon River Precinct, New Regent St, and New Brighton.

Panels telling the story of Matariki will also be put up in the central city a couple of weeks before the event starts.

General manager of destination and attraction at ChristchurchNZ Loren Heaphy said events are a huge driver of visitation in the city.

Forty per cent of all visits into the central city is for events, she said, and the value of that in any one year is between $20 and $30 million.

"That is just direct spend and then there are all of the indirect benefits of events like community pride, higher participation in sports, spend in bars and restaurants, accommodation, that kind of thing."

Tīrama Mai will end with the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular on July 10 in New Brighton. Photo: Supplied

Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic said lighting events have proved extremely popular with Christchurch residents and visitors in the past.

In 2018, 136,000 people visited the Botanic D'Lights show over five days.

The new Tirama Mai event, based on the popularity of former lighting events shows, range from lace cubes to bees buzzing around the trees and stars on Avon River.

"This is a great opportunity for people to get out and about exploring the central city and New Brighton, soaking up the lighting installations but also the vibe of our new hospitality precincts as they wander."

Tīrama Mai will end with the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular on July 10 in New Brighton.

The spectacular replaces the event usually planned for Guy Fawkes.

Cokojic said the event will be more family-friendly as the fireworks will go off at 7.30pm instead of 9.30pm.

As well as the fireworks, there will be live music in New Brighton Mall – where the market will also be – from 6pm and there will be an aerial show at the nearby basketball court.

A winter music festival is also planned with more than 16 artists playing live across five stages like never before seen in Christchurch.

Go Live will see the different stages set up within the Christchurch Town Hall.

The festival will showcase a range of genres, from alternative through to rock and pop.

Emma Dilemma is just one of the artists set to perform at the Christchurch music festival Go Live. Photo: Supplied

Some key acts include Jason Kerrison, Pumpkinhead, ASHY, There's A Tuesday, Tribalincs, Emma Dilemma, and more.

Stages have limited capacity so admission to all areas may not be guaranteed.

Tickets will set you back just $10 plus a booking fee and will allow entry to the event and access to all five stages.

Go Live - Industry Talks will see Kiwi and international music professionals share their stories and industry secrets in a series of seminars.

On July 24, doors will open at midday with a keynote presentation from Tom Larkin, best known as the drummer of New Zealand rock band, Shihad.

A seminar will also be held on "unpacking the music industry" and music production.

KidsFest will kick off on July 10 and is celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

This year is jam-packed full of activities for children young and old wanting to make the most of their holidays.

Key events include: The Science of Harry Potter, UC Aero Crash Course and a helicopter fun day.

A Husky Heroes programme is also on offer at the Antarctic Centre on each day of KidsFest.

KidsFest will kick-off on July 10 and is jam-packed full of activities for children young and old wanting to make the most of their holidays. Photo: Supplied

Learn what it takes to own a Husky, the principles of animal welfare and how to approach dogs safely.

Experience the sub-zero temperatures that the Huskies survive in, harness a Husky and ride a real Husky rig.

"The Christchurch City Council has done a great job with the winter events portfolio, it looks fantastic.

"I think we're going to have lots to see and lots to do. Winter is notoriously difficult for events so having events like these ones, where people can get out and about and see the city, it's very exciting," Heaphy said.

• To find out more, visit the Christchurch City Council website here.