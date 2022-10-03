Lower speed limit a step closer

Woolston residents have raised concerns about excessive speeding at Radley St and surrounding area since 2016. If the city council approves the draft Interim Speed Management Plan next year, the speed limit will reduce from 50km/h to 40km/h. Photo: Star News

Radley St in Woolston is a step closer to having its 50km/h speed limit reduced to 40km/h.

Six weeks of consultation from October 10 will help determine whether the street will be included in Christchurch City Council's interim speed management plan.

The plan will include both slow speed neighbourhoods and school zone programmes.

If the city council approves the speed management plan, lower limits will be implemented on Radley St, along with other neighbourhoods and schools included in the plan over the next two years.

City council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said a final decision will be made early next year.

“We’re prioritising streets and neighbourhoods around schools to make it safer for children to get to and from school.”

Since 2017, one fatal crash, two serious, three minor and two non-injuries crashes have occurred on Radley St. Many school children cross the street to go to school.

Woolston resident Paul McMahon first spoke to the Waikura Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board last year about motorists speeding through Radley St and the surrounding roads.

McMahon said residents have been raising concerns since 2016.

"I’m rapt that after years of asking the community has been heard on this."

The city council has been installing a number of slow speed neighbourhoods and school zones throughout the city.

Said Wright: “This is to help meet the target set out by the Ministry of Transport to have safe speeds outside over 40 per cent of Christchurch schools by June 30, 2024.”

All safe speed school zones will be completed by December 2027.

Additional neighbourhood streets will have safe speeds rolled out over the next 10 years, depending on funding.