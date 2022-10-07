Man arrested in relation to Linwood shooting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, was arrested in Hastings following the incident in Linwood on August 30.
The victim was hospitalised in a serious condition with gunshot wounds, but has since been discharged.
Jury allegedly fled to the North Island on a domestic flight shortly before a warrant was issued for his arrest on September 5.
At the time, police released distinctive photos showing him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and multiple swastikas.
A police spokesperson said Jury is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.
-Additional reporting NZ Herald