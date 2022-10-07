Friday, 7 October 2022

Man arrested in relation to Linwood shooting

    Hendrix Rawiri Jury. Photo: NZ Police
    Police have arrested an "extremely dangerous" man in relation to a shooting in Christchurch. 

    Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, was arrested in Hastings following the incident in Linwood on August 30.

    The victim was hospitalised in a serious condition with gunshot wounds, but has since been discharged.

    Jury allegedly fled to the North Island on a domestic flight shortly before a warrant was issued for his arrest on September 5.

    At the time, police released distinctive photos showing him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and multiple swastikas.

    A police spokesperson said Jury is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today. 

    -Additional reporting NZ Herald

     

