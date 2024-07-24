Man with gunshot wound turns up at Christchurch Hospital

A police investigation is under way after a man turned up at Christchurch Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the hospital about 9.50pm on Tuesday when the man arrived with the injury.

Chris Lynch Media reports it is understood the man had two bullets in his skull and fragments in his shoulder and sternum, but he was able to talk to emergency staff about what had happened.

A police spokesperson said his injuries were not life-threatening and they were making inquiries to establish what occurred.