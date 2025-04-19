Man missing after checking in for Christchurch flight

Police are concerned for Kory-Dean Wirihana. Photo: NZ Police / Facebook

Police and whānau are urgently looking for a man who vanished from Auckland Airport after checking in for a flight and clearing security but never boarding his plane.

Kory-Dean Wirihana was due to fly to Christchurch on Friday morning for a netball tournament.

According to his whānau, the 36-year-old checked for his flight at the airport's domestic terminal before clearing security.

However, he never boarded the plane.

"Our brother last made contact at 4am this morning he checked in for his flight," a family member wrote on social media on Friday.

With no phone and no car, he "literally disappeared from the airport", they said.

"His phone has been handed into lost property at Auckland domestic airport as well as his luggage and his car was stolen a few weeks ago so he has no car no comms and has literally disappeared from the airport.

"If you have seen him or heard from him in the last two days please get in touch."

His whānau said they were concerned about Wirihana's mental health following the loss of his husband.

"Come home bro."

Police also expressed "serious concern" for the missing man and asked those with information to call 111 using the reference number 250418/7495.