Police want to speak to this man. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man linked to an incident at a Christchurch library.

In a statement today, police said they want to speak to him following an incident at the New Brighton Library on Monday, April 29.

"Police believe this man can assist with our inquiries."

If you recognise or are this man, please contact police on 105 and reference file number: 240512/1786