Man who chased Chch mosque attacker to go on trial for assault

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah. Photo: Getty Images

A man who received a bravery award for his actions during the Christchurch terror attack will go on trial over an assault charge next year.

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting with intent to injure.

He opted for a judge-alone trial, which has been set for next March.

He intends to represent himself.

Aziz was awarded a New Zealand Cross for bravery in 2021.

During the mosque attack in 2019, he picked up a discarded gun, chased the terrorist and threw it at his departing car, smashing the back window.