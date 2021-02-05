Man who died in Christchurch workplace incident named

The man who died following a workplace incident in Christchurch on Thursday morning has been named by police.

He was John James Moreton, 56, of Christchurch. His death will be referred to the Coroner, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to a business on the corner of Wordsworth and Orbell Sts, Sydenham, at 11.10am after reports a person had fallen.

A police spokesperson said police, fire and ambulance were called to the business.

Stuff reported the building where the fall occurred is leased by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.