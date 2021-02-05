Friday, 5 February 2021

Man who died in Christchurch workplace incident named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The man who died following a workplace incident in Christchurch on Thursday morning has been named by police.

    He was John James Moreton, 56, of Christchurch. His death will be referred to the Coroner, a police spokesperson said.

    Emergency services were called to a business on the corner of Wordsworth and Orbell Sts, Sydenham, at 11.10am after reports a person had fallen.

    A police spokesperson said police, fire and ambulance were called to the business.

    Stuff reported the building where the fall occurred is leased by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter