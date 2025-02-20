Mayor urges council staff to support Canterbury anniversary event

Phil Mauger. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Mayor Phil Mauger has asked Christchurch City Council staff to reconsider their decision not to support an official 175th Canterbury anniversary celebration this year.

It comes after the Canterbury Pilgrims and Early Settlers Association urged the city council and Ngāi Tahu rūnanga to reconsider its stance to not fund an event for the anniversary.

Secretary Linda McFarlane said the association was “delighted” to see the starnews.co.nz online poll which showed a majority in favour of an event.

Of 5396 respondents, 64% were in favour of the city council supporting an anniversary event even without iwi support.

Alternatively, 13% want an event, but only if it receives iwi support, while 19% did not think the city council should support the anniversary at all.

“It was not a surprise to see the public poll resulted in favour of council-funded planned events, as many independent community groups had expressed intentions to mark the 175th anniversary of Canterbury,” McFarlane told Chris Lynch Media.

For the 150th anniversary in 2000, Canterbury celebrated the arrival of the first four ships at Lyttelton Harbour in 1850 with support from the city council and participation from Ngāi Tahu.

In a statement to Chris Lynch Media, Mauger said he had spoken with the council’s chief executive about holding a formal celebration later this year.

“While the chief executive reiterated that it was an operational decision not to support the list of activities suggested by an organiser, I have asked that civic and international relations develop a plan for an appropriate civic event to commemorate the occasion in December, which will be done.”

Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga elder Dr Te Maire Tau acknowledged the significance of the anniversary when previously contacted by The Star.

He said the 175th anniversary is “vital to our collective history and identity”.

But Tau declined to comment on why the Christchurch-based Ngāi Tahu rūnanga has not been interested in participating in an anniversary event, saying there was “nothing further to add”.