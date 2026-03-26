Burglar's stolen property donated to charity

The burglar targeted residential construction sites in Rangiora and Rolleston. Photo: File image

A local charity will benefit from stolen property after a Canterbury burglar was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court.

Between March and April last year, police identified a pattern of late-night burglaries at residential construction sites in Rangiora and Rolleston.

Ovens, cooktops, lighting, and other new fixtures were being stolen from the worksites.

Police area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said the offending caused considerable stress, delays, and financial loss for homeowners and builders across the region.

"Last week the 42-year-old man was sentenced to nine months and 14 days of home detention."

As part of the man's sentencing conditions, the judge ordered all of the recovered property that had no known owner to be donated to charity.

"This is a great outcome and ensures that the community benefits from the recovery of stolen property," Walker said.

Habitat for Humanity was identified as a suitable charity for the remaining property.

"The remaining 52 appliances and fittings that were recovered by police may now provide direct benefit to community groups and families who need them.

"This was a great piece of investigative work from the team and even better that this goes towards helping people in our communities.

"Police continue to work closely with builders, developers, and communities to deter construction-site thefts."