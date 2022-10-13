Meeting over controversial shipping container site as developer digs in

Across the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River, the six-high container stacks are obstructing residents’ views of the Port Hills. Photo: Star News

A large stack of containers in Christchurch is set to stay in spite of residents’ complaints - if property developer Richard Peebles has anything to say about it.

Richard Peebles. Photo: RNZ / Conan Young

After concerns were raised by residents regarding the on-site containers’ compliance with the 11m height restrictions and possible safety concerns, Christchurch City Council gave Peebles Group Ltd, which owns the Woolston site near the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River, a week to relocate up to a third of its 1500 empty containers.

"The council sent an email saying that the containers were a building and provided a legal opinion, but that legal opinion has been roundly criticised and challenged,” Peebles said.

"What they’ve determined is because a container is heavy and man-made, it is a structure and connected to the ground by gravity.

"Therefore it is considered a building.

“It’s a completely absurd interpretation and it won’t hold up in any court."

Peebles said a meeting was set to be held with the city council on Thursday to discuss how they would move forward.

The view from a Gould Cres backyard before the containers appeared. Photo: Supplied

While the city council’s definition of a building was to be challenged in the Environment Court, Peebles and Pinnacle Corporation Ltd, which operates on the site, had made an offer to reduce the height of the containers around the boundary to about four containers in the interim.

"Any non-compliances, we’ll apply for resource consent," he said.

Peebles said containers were classed as buildings if they were used for residential or office spaces or for on-site storage.

The city council’s interpretation would be challenged by him and the shipping container industry as it had "massive ramifications".

The view from the Gould Cres yard after the containers were stacked up. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch was the only city to make such a determination, he noted.

The Peebles and Pinnacle groups have given the city council alternative legal opinions and put forth a compromise while the definition is challenged through the Environment Court.

"It’s important to understand that if the council’s interpretation is upheld, anything over 6 sq m that’s heavy and is difficult to move is therefore considered a building,” he said.

Peebles had worked with the city council for the last two years on the project, and it had visited the site weekly.

The containers seen from across the Heathcote River. Photo: Star Media

"Only once there’s been this political interference from a particular councillor, their approach has become highly confrontational and aggressive, which is a little disappointing,” he said.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said the city council could not comment on its ongoing investigation into the site.