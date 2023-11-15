Memorial concert 'an honour' for silver band

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The band played a repertoire of memorial songs from 11am on Sunday to about 100 spectators in front of Cave Rock.
“It was fantastic. It was so great to honour Armistice Day,” said conductor Vickie van Uden.
Remembrance Sunday, formerly Armistice Day, celebrates the end of World War 1.
After a rendition of the Last Post and a two-minute silence, the 34-member band performed songs such as It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.
Despite being mostly a British holiday, van Uden said the band performed to remember both Commonwealth and British soldiers who died in the wars.
From the UK herself, van Uden was a globe-trotting professional trumpet player before moving to Sumner and becoming conductor of the band.
She has toured with Kanye West and played for Queen Elizabeth II.
“They were entertained so the parents could sit and watch,” Van Uden said.
She said the band was not bothered by the hot day.
“They are so used to playing these glorious summer days. We had such a beautiful, cool breeze coming from the sea, but not enough that it blew the music off the stands. It was just perfect.”
The band will next perform at the Sumner Community Carols outside the Village Inn on December 8.
By Dylan Smits