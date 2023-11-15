Memorial concert 'an honour' for silver band

The Sumner Silver Band, led by conductor Vickie van Uden, performing at the Old Band Rotunda on Sunday. ​Photo: Supplied

The Sumner Silver Band performed its first Remembrance Sunday concert since the pandemic to a crowd picnicking in the warm weather.

The band played a repertoire of memorial songs from 11am on Sunday to about 100 spectators in front of Cave Rock.

“It was fantastic. It was so great to honour Armistice Day,” said conductor Vickie van Uden.

Remembrance Sunday, formerly Armistice Day, celebrates the end of World War 1.

After a rendition of the Last Post and a two-minute silence, the 34-member band performed songs such as It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.

Despite being mostly a British holiday, van Uden said the band performed to remember both Commonwealth and British soldiers who died in the wars.

From the UK herself, van Uden was a globe-trotting professional trumpet player before moving to Sumner and becoming conductor of the band.

She has toured with Kanye West and played for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sumner Silver Band will next perform at the Sumner Community Carols outside the Village Inn on December 8. Photo: Supplied

The band’s performance was a family-friendly affair, with members putting out picnic rugs, and games for the children watching.

“They were entertained so the parents could sit and watch,” Van Uden said.

She said the band was not bothered by the hot day.

“They are so used to playing these glorious summer days. We had such a beautiful, cool breeze coming from the sea, but not enough that it blew the music off the stands. It was just perfect.”

The band will next perform at the Sumner Community Carols outside the Village Inn on December 8.

By Dylan Smits