Metro bus services return to regular timetables

Photo: Metro Canterbury

Almost all of Christchurch's Metro buses will return to their normal timetables from Monday after a nationwide driver shortage reduced services for eight weeks.

Routes across Christchurch have been running on Saturday timetables since December 6.

But Environment Canterbury announced today all timetables will return to their normal schedules from January 31.

General manager of public transport Stewart Gibbon thanked bus users for their patience during the "challenging time".

"While the change to a Saturday schedule was necessary to reduce the number of cancellations and give customers more certainty, we understand the disruption that this has caused for many customers," he said.

"We would also like to thank our operator who we have been working closely with over the past two months, for their commitment and focus to resume normal services as quickly as possible."

Gibbon said the future is still uncertain as New Zealand enters the Omicron phase of the Covid pandemic.

The Orbiter will be the only service to continue operating on a reduced timetable with buses every 15 minutes.

ECan will continue to work with the operator to bring the Orbiter back to its regular 10min weekday schedule once driver staffing levels allow.

The online timetables and real-time displays will reflect the updated timetables. Orbiter services will continue to appear in real-time on bus stop displays and on the Metro Journey Planner.

Meanwhile some services will be impacted from 10.30am to 1pm while one of Metro Canterbury's operators holds an annual union meeting. Check the website to see which bus services will be affected.

The impacted bus routes are:

3 – Airport/Sumner

28 – Casebrook/Lyttelton

29 – City/Airport via Fendalton

140 – Russley/Mt Pleasant

155 – Eastgate/Lyttelton Shopper Service