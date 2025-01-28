Missing motorcyclist found dead near Arthur's Pass

A motorcyclist who was reported missing after he failed to arrive in Christchurch on Friday has been found dead near Arthur's Pass.

Police would not confirm the rider's name but the Greymouth Star has reported it understands the missing man was found on Sunday morning near the Punchbowl Falls on the western side of Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73).

The West Coast man left Kumara on Friday night on his black Harley Davidson to visit a friend in Christchurch, the Greymouth Star reported.

The alarm was raised by his family when he did not arrive at his destination.

An appeal was then made on social media for sightings of the man and his motorcycle.

Police used cellphone information to triangulate his last known location. The highway was closed for a "police operation" about 8am and reopened to one lane at 10.30am.

