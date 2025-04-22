Missing woman found 'safe and well'

Rochelle Tabak, seen here in a photo from about five years ago. Photo: Supplied/Police

A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Christchurch has been found "safe and well".

Police appealed to the public on Monday for any sightings of Rochelle Tabak after she was last seen in the Addington area about noon on Wednesday, April 16.

Tabak had told a friend at the time she was going to the bank but was not heard from again.

"Police can confirm the 50-year-old woman reported missing from the Addington area on 16 April has been located safe and well," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who provided information that assisted in locating her."

-APL