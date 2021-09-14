Tuesday, 14 September 2021

More than 5100 respond to council water survey

    More than 5100 residents have responded to a Christchurch City Council survey on the Government’s planned water reforms.

    The survey, which ran from August 24 until yesterday, received a total of 5125 responses.

    Under the proposed Three Waters Reform Programme - encompassing drinking, waste and stormwater networks - the council’s $6.9 billion water assets would be absorbed by a new organisation, covering 20 local authorities in the South Island.

    Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale was "very pleased with the level of response" to the survey.

    "This is just the start of a public conversation - we’re planning other opportunities in the future - but the early feedback we received from residents in this survey will form part of the overall feedback we provide to the Government at the end of this month," Baxendale said.

    The council is involved in an eight-week engagement period with the Government to better understand the implications of the reform programme for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

    At the end of the engagement period, the Government said it will consider the next steps for the reform programme and a revised timeframe for councils to make a decision about whether to continue with reform, including any time for public consultation with communities.

    "We will be making it very clear in our feedback to the Government that we fully expect to consult with our community when it comes to such an important and significant decision for our residents,” adds Mrs Baxendale.

    An analysis of the water survey results will be included in a public report to councillors before the end of this month.

