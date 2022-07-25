More calls to raise temperature of Christchurch pool

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Aqua joggers are backing calls for the temperature to be increased at Taiora QEII’s 25m lane pool.

Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Linda Stewart last week said she was disappointed the temperature of 27.5 deg C would not be increased.

Her comments have led to readers backing Stewart’s claims, saying something needs to be done to accommodate for aqua joggers who also use the lane pool.

Maria Craig has been a daily aqua jogger at QEII for "quite some years" now and said she’s had to purchase a "pricey" pair of cold water gloves for her arthritic hands.

Linda Stewart.

"Many, many people of all ages complain daily of the freezing cold water.

"I am now retired and doing my best to look after my health and leaving QEII in a daily semi-hyperthermic state is not beneficial at all to my health I feel.

"The water does need to be at least half a degree warmer."

Said Leonie Bowkett: "For goodness sake more stupid thinking from the council setting the pool temp to suit competitive swimmers when by far the majority of users are recreational and swimmers using the pool for daily exercise. It’s too cold."

Last week, Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the pool temperature would not be adjusted at this stage.

Cox said the pool, which is used for both aqua exercise and competitive swimming, is based on users' preferences with competitive swimmers preferring a cooler temperature so they don’t get dehydrated during training.

Aneta Green said she finds the lane pool is too cold and has stopped going.

“I am sick of not being able to use the lap pool, as it is being used by other recreation groups, but still being charged full price for half the service, as a local who tries to use local city council services, it is a very disappointing service, and I will no longer be using the pool facilities.”

Jenny Walkinshaw does aqua jogging at QEII and said she has got out of the pool feeling "shivery and cold", in spite of moving around a lot.

"The cool temperature of the water is always a topic of conversation," Walkinshaw said.

"There is a noticeable decrease in numbers using the aqua jogging area – however, this may be due to Covid.

"This week we counted a maximum of seven aqua joggers in the pool at any one time – there used to be 20+."

Stewart said she’s disappointed that the community board "isn’t taking leadership" on this issue.

"The community board chairperson holds the top job in the ward," Stewart said.

"His/her role is to lead that board in advocating for its community, not disempower another elected member," she said.

"Here we see staff saying they won’t improve water temperature supported by the chairperson who incidentally swims at Graham Condon Centre."

Kelly Barber.

However, community board chair Kelly Barber said he swims at both Graham Condon and QEII, and sometimes thinks Graham Condon is colder than QEII.

"If people think it’s cold then I guess that’s an operational matter,” he said.

"We asked staff for an answer and they gave us that and we were happy with that, except for maybe Linda . . . I don’t know what she expects of us really."

Barber said it was a difficult situation and if staff increased the temperature then he wondered if complaints would arise from the competitive swimmers as well.

Diane Hale-Fielding said QEII is her main pool and has "got colder" as time goes by.

“(The) Linwood pool is much warmer, probably by a degree or so, but it makes a difference," said Hale-Fielding.

"I do Aquafit at QEII and we all feel the same it truly is uncomfortable.

"The pool is supposed to be for all not just the swimmers who say they sweat. We pay as well."

Sandra McCarthy thinks the pool is too cold and said members of the aqua fit class had mentioned this to staff often.

"There are up to two classes on most days of the week, with at least 25 of us in each class paying at least $8.70 and up to $11.50 a session. Surely this give us some say and consideration."

Vivien Coulter has been attending aquafit classes every weekday for the last two years at QEII, Pioneer and Linwood and said the QEII pool makes her feel "chilled to the bone".

"Many of the people who attend are limited to exercising only in the water because of age, injury or disabilities and if they stop doing this because of the cold there well-being is compromised.

"Perhaps the instructors could do a head count of the class attendees who find the temperature too cold?"