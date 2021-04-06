Tuesday, 6 April 2021

More than a light touch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Sophie Crimp blows up a balloon filled with hydrogen during the Glow With The Flow Science Show at Otago Museum yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh.
    Sophie Crimp is pleased she still has her eyebrows after igniting a balloon filled with hydrogen.

    The Christchurch 10-year-old expected there to be a little bit of a bang and some fire, but nothing of the magnitude that flared during the Glow With The Flow Science Show at Otago Museum yesterday.

    She was among about 25 people who went along to the free science demonstration which showed young people how to build their own light sabres, how to make money glow, and how to create rainbow vision.

    It aimed to help them explore the different kinds of light, learn how light can reveal the secrets of our past, including important information about how our universe was formed, and discover how it is taking us into the future, as scientists use it to make amazing technological advances.

    The Glow With The Flow Science Show is held on weekends and public holidays.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

    Otago Daily Times

