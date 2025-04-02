Motorway crashes cause major delays for Chch commuters

Three separate crashes on the Northern Motorway caused major delays for motorists heading into Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said drivers coming into the city from North Canterbury this morning should expect their journey to take a bit longer.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the crashes.

At 9.30am, traffic was still heavy on parts of State Highway 1, particularly north of Kaiapoi through to Belfast.

Police advised motorists "to delay travel if possible, or expect lengthy delays".

"We urge all motorists to take care on the roads, keep their distance and be aware of vehicles ahead braking suddenly."