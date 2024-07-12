Sam Smith. PHOTO: NEWSLINE

After a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Christchurch-born Sam Smith had a drastic career change from dentist to comedy writer - and now author.

PHOTO: NEWSLINE

Smith studied dentistry in Dunedin, graduating in 2009, while writing and performing stand-up comedy on the side.

Fast-forward five years into practising at a dental clinic, and Smith developed a partial vision loss. He was later diagnosed with MS.

His diagnosis meant he could no longer work in the industry, which called for a quick pivot to pursuing comedy fulltime.

“I know it’s not the case for everyone but in a way, MS was the best thing that happened to me,” Smith said.

He has made waves within the comedy realm, writing for some of Aotearoa’s most popular shows including 7 Days, Taskmaster NZ and Wellington Paranormal.

He sings, acts, plays music, and was a contestant on The Traitors NZ.

And he has just published his third book.

“I find it difficult to read with my eyesight, but still wanted to read my kids bedtime stories. So, for my son’s third birthday I wrote him a poem and thought I’d read it aloud before bed,” Smith said.

“I ended up sending it through to my mum who’s a librarian, to see if she had any notes, and she liked it so much she sent it on to her literary agent.”

After that, it all fell into place. A book was pitched to publisher Hachette, and in 2022 Smith became a published author with his first book Snake Brought Cake.

“This really is a homecoming for me, putting my hobbies, skills and experiences all in one,” he said.

Smith published his second book Don’t Scare The Dentist in February 2024, and has just published his third, Miles and Jones The Anaconda Attack.

“The aim is to continue down this career path. I love writing, putting stories down on paper and making them funny.

“I try to think what I would like if I were still a kid and make my words comedic while trying to connect with them.”

Join Smith at Tūranga this weekend for a storytelling journey of Don’t Scare The Dentist, and the first reading of recently published Miles and Jones The Anaconda Attack.