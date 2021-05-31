'My gumboots are worn out': Flooding around Heathcote River takes a toll

Wahren Hensley's house next to the Heathcote River in Christchurch is “completely surrounded” by water - and not for the first time.

He has lived on Clarendon Tce since 1972 and his section has flooded on at least 20 occasions over that time.

Wahren Hensley assessing the damage on Monday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

After the second time in 1976, he decided to lift his house, putting it on higher foundations.

"Time and time again this has happened and yet the council have been denying it. I decided to roll up my sleeves and fix this myself," he said.

"Action need to be taken to stop this flooding happening."

Christchurch Civil Defence is hoping the Heathcote River will not breach its banks as the stormy weather continues.

The swollen river was dangerously high last night, but Mayor Lianne Dalziel has not received any information that the river is at risk of breaching,

There was still a significant amount of capacity left in the three new stormwater basins installed along the upper reaches of the Heathcote River, she said.

But Hensley's backyard was still flooded on Monday morning.

You can see where the water has lapped at the house, 30-50cm high.

“I couldn’t go out and get my silverbeet for tea last night,” he said.

Clarendon Terrace. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The river outside his house is still steadily rising.

“I’ve seen the river overflow at least half a dozen times.”

“The flooding comes from overflow from the cast iron drains.”

“My gumboots are worn out from use.”

He has had to get a new heat pump at the fan has been underwater.

Meanwhile, a number of roads have been impacted by flooding across Christchurch.

There may also be a number of roads where lane restrictions have been put in place. Here is the latest list of closures:

NEW: Akaroa - OPEN - Severe Flooding in various locations no further information available at this time

Avondale Rd - CLOSED - New Brighton Rd / Bassett St to Breezes Rd

Avonside Dr - CLOSED - Retreat Rd to Woodham Rd

Avonside Dr - CLOSED - Wainoni Rd to Torlesse St

NEW: Avonside - OPEN - Severe Flooding

Aynsley Tce - CLOSED - Centaurus Rd to Opawa Rd

Clarendon Tce - CLOSED - Full length

Cumnor Tce - CLOSED - Full length

NEW: Dickeys Rd - OPEN - Severe Flooding

Eastern Tce - CLOSED - Tennyson St to Malcom Ave

Eglinton St - CLOSED - Breezes Rd to Woolley St

NEW: Fitzgerald Ave - OPEN - Severe Flooding

Ford Rd - CLOSED - Opawa Rd to Newberry Rd

Green Lane - CLOSED - Full length

Hulverston Dr - OPEN - Severe Flooding - Avondale Rd to Orrick Cres

Hunter Tce - CLOSED - Malcolm Ave to end

Maces Rd / Ruru Rd - CLOSED at the intersection

McCormacks Bay Rd - CLOSED - Full length

New Brighton Rd - CLOSED - Bower Ave to Pages Rd / Hawke St

Newport St - CLOSED - Emlyn Pl to Wainoni Rd

Oakridge Tce - CLOSED - Wales St to Nicholls St

Owles Tce - CLOSED - Hardy St to Collingwood St

Richardson Tce - CLOSED - Full length

River Rd - CLOSED - North Parade to Banks Ave

Woolley St - CLOSED - Avondale Rd to Waratah St

High tide was at 8.30am this morning, and slightly later for some parts of the Heathcote River.

Christchurch City Council Acting Head of Three Waters and Waste Tim Drennan said all options for managing the incoming tide are being used.

"Cashmere Valley and Curletts Basin’s still have significant storage volume available. The Cashmere Basin that has reached only 40 per cent of its maximum water depth and Curletts Basin’s has reached 75 per cent,’’ says Drennan.

High tide in Sumner was lower than the predictions and recordings over the last few days.

"There have been no reports of any properties in Christchurch being flooded above floor level but there is widespread surface flooding in low-lying riverside areas," Drennan says.

"If you have to be on the roads today, please heed the road closure signs. If you have to drive through flood waters, drive slowly to avoid pushing water onto nearby properties. Don’t walk or bike through floodwaters as they could be contaminated with wastewater."

The Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury yesterday, extending emergency powers across the entire region.

Dalziel, who chairs the Joint Committee, said the group felt that it was important that they declare an emergency for the entire Canterbury region, which will give local authorities the ability to take any action required as the situation unfolds.

“It also means all of the region’s resources are available, and we don’t have to worry about territorial boundaries,” she said.

Dalziel spent part of Sunday visiting affected parts of the city.

There was flooding around the Heathcote River, she said, but no reports of homes being flooded above the floor level.

Orion had to restore power to about 300 homes in Papanui, Strowan, Hornby, Prebbleton, Island Bay, Lucas Bay, Wainui, Hororata, Belfast, Marshland, Ouruhia and Woolston after it went out last night.