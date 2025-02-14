Name suppression continues for man accused of killing police officer

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming. Photo: Police

Name suppression will continue for the man accused of murdering Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming for at least another two weeks.

The 32-year-old appeared for the first time in the High Court at Nelson on Friday morning, via audio visual link from prison in Christchurch, but did not enter any pleas.

He faces eight charges, including murder, attempted murder and using a vehicle as a weapon.

It is usual practice for a defendant to appear in person at their first appearance in the High Court, but the Crown and police did not oppose a request by defence lawyer John Sandston that the man not appear in person, on the basis no pleas would be entered and that transport from Christchurch to Nelson was unnecessary and burdensome.

Sandston sought a two-week adjournment in order to take further instructions from the defendant.

Interim name suppression was granted at the man's first appearance in the Nelson District Court on 3 January, and was due to expire a week later. But Sandston filed for an extension, which was granted until his High Court appearance.

Justice Dale La Hood extended the interim suppression order until the man's next appearance on 28 February, when he was expected to enter pleas to the charges.

Senior Sergeant Fleming was killed in the early hours of New Year's Day after being struck by a vehicle in central Nelson. As a senior officer it was a shift she did not have to volunteer for, but she had done so anyway.

The 62-year-old was laid to rest on 16 January, following a funeral with full police honours, attended by hundreds at Nelson's Trafalgar Centre.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said Fleming was widely respected and her death was "tragic and senseless".

She had been an officer for 38 years and was the first policewoman to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.