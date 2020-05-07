Neighbours relieved house was unscathed after fire next door

UNSCATHED: Danielle Strange and her son Xsaviour are relieved their house in Bryndwr was not damaged as a result of a fire at the house next door on Wednesday night. Photo: Geoff Sloan.

The neighbour of a man whose house was extensively damaged in a fire on Wednesday night says she feared for her own property.

Danielle Strange was driving to her home on Aorangi St, Bryndwr last night when she saw three fire crews battling to extinguish a large blaze at the house directly beside where she and her son Xsaviour Strange live.

She said a man who she estimates is in his 70s she knows only as Dale lives in the house. He had escaped and was across the road being comforted by neighbours when she arrived.

"I was coming home from my mum's house and I turned the corner.

"It was basically engulfed by flames.

He [Dale] lost everything," she said.

Ms Strange said it looked like the fire might spread to her property but it did not and there was no damage to her house.

"It did not even touch my fence, no nothing.

"I'm just glad that my house is ok.

"I just got my house painted," she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews from Harewood, Wigram and Redwood fire stations arrived at the scene about 5.50pm on Wednesday to find the house "well involved" in flames.

He said the man who was inside was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Christchurch Hospital.

Ms Strange said she has not heard how Dale is doing since.

On Wednesday morning the spokesman said a fire investigator was yet to visit the scene to determine the cause.

However, said Ms Strange: "It was all done by lighter.

"He looked under his bed with a lighter and set his bed sheet on fire.

"When I saw him [Dale] last night his hair was singed," she said.

Xsaviour said he was freaked out by the fire and concerned because his cat Gypsy ran away but it returned home this morning.

A resident of a neighbouring house over the road said she and her partner saw the whole fire and called 111 when they noticed it.

"The whole place was ignited.

"It was making loud bangs," she said.

She described the occupant of the house as "a sweet guy."