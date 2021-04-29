New Avon River bridges should be finished early next year - council

An Avon River bridge design. Image: Newsline / CCC

Work at the sites of three new $13.7 million pedestrian bridges in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor is expected to start ahead of schedule.

The three new bridges at Snell Pl, Medway St and Avondale, and a new riverside landing at Dallington, have been funded by the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust.

Detailed diagrams and dimensions for each bridge component, required before the steel bridges can be manufactured, have been completed.

The design of temporary works and the relocation of services for the bridges is now under way.

The steel sections for two of the bridges are at a steel-bending workshop in Australia and are expected to arrive in New Zealand in June. The off-site fabrication of the bridges would then start.

Andrew Rutledge.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said on-site work is expected to begin ahead of schedule.

"The ground investigations and inspections of each site have been completed, and the contractor has confirmed they will begin on-site works in July, which is approximately two months ahead of schedule," Rutledge said.

"At this stage, we’re expecting abutment piling to begin at Avondale by late July, and in September for Snell Place and Medway Street.”

The Medway St and Snell Place bridges will reconnect the pedestrian/cycle route that runs across the Ōtākaro Avon River.

The new Avondale Bridge will provide a connection to the future Eastern Reach wetland restoration area.

All three bridges will be single-span, made from steel truss, with concrete decks and sliding, and jackable abutments to avoid lateral spread. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Tender documents for the development of the Dallington riverside should come out this week.