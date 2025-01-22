New Brighton hot pools to close for two months

He Puna Taimoana will close temporarily for scheduled maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Christchurch City Council

A popular hot pool complex in Christchurch will be closed for about two months from February 17.

The New Brighton hot pools, He Puna Taimoana, will be temporarily closed to the public until mid-April so scheduled maintenance and improvements in and around the pools can be carried out.

He Puna Taimoana manager Merryn Skipper said the exact re-opening date will be confirmed by the end of March.

“The closure is needed so we can maintain the equipment room to ensure the pools continue to run well," Skipper said.

"Other work includes modifications to the steam room and sauna and security updates.”

Skipper thanked visitors for their patience in advance of the work being carried out.

"We know people love visiting He Puna Taimoana, which is why we are carrying out the work during our quietest period.

"We want to keep the facility running efficiently and safely for customers and staff to enjoy."