New central Christchurch neighbourhood takes shape

Photo: Newsline

More trees, green spaces, and enhanced pedestrian routes are part of the draft vision for Christchurch’s South-East Central neighbourhood.

South-East Central covers the area bordered by Fitzgerald Ave, Moorhouse Ave, Colombo St, St Asaph St, Manchester St and Armagh St.

Key landmarks include Te Kaha, Latimer Square, Te Pūkenga (New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology), and the SALT District. It also includes many commercial properties.

Christchurch City Council head of city growth and property Bruce Rendall said the area is poised to undergo significant change over the next 10 years.

The community were invited to share their ideas for the neighbourhood last year.

“We’ve heard from the community that people want to see a healthy, green neighbourhood that is easy to get around, with quality housing and vibrant commercial areas, and a strong sense of community.

“The draft South-East Central Neighbourhood Plan has been built around these key themes and outlines a range of actions that the Council, Council partners and the community can work towards collectively to guide the area in this direction.”

The South-East Central area. Image: Newsline

The draft neighbourhood plan aims to guide the area’s development over the next 10 years.

“The community told us that increasing the number of trees, ensuring it’s easy to move around the neighbourhood, and supporting owners of vacant land to develop their sites would contribute to creating a vibrant, attractive, and cohesive neighbourhood,” said Rendall.

The Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board will consider the draft plan at their meeting on Thursday. If endorsed, it will then go out for community consultation in early March.

Fast facts

Over 450 new homes have been built since 2018

Almost 200 more homes are under construction or in the consenting process

There is about 70,000 square meters of vacant land

Te Kaha will regularly bring up to 36,000 eventgoers into the area from 2026 when the venue opens

Over 600 ideas were gathered as early feedback from the community in 2023

54% of the area’s residents are under the age of 29

-The draft South-East Central Neighbourhood Plan can be found here