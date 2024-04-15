New coastguard HQ to be finished by end of year

An artist’s impression of the new Coastguard Canterbury headquarters. Image: Supplied

Construction of the new $2.6 million Coastguard Canterbury headquarters in Lyttelton is finally about to start.

The coastguard has spent the past four years in portacoms after its earthquake-damaged building was demolished in 2020 as part of the Naval Point redevelopment.

“It’s a little bit unreal for us in some respects because it's been anticipated for a long time,” said coastguard president Mark Leggett.

He anticipates construction of the building will start in the coming weeks and be completed by the end of the year.

The organisation is looking forward to using the planned meeting and training rooms.

A radio room will improve monitoring of the area, while the rescue boat will be stored securely.

“It’s going to be a much better fit-for-purpose building for the activities we require.

"It’s going to be a training space, which should also be used by the community.”

The new Coastguard Canterbury headquarters are part of the Naval Point redevelopment. The site is located near the main boat ramp. Photo: Supplied

He said the coastguard will be able to rent out some of the rooms, helping to support the organisation financially.

The headquarters will be the first building constructed as part of Christchurch City Council’s Naval Point redevelopment plan.

The last consents required for the build were approved at the end of February.

Coastguard New Zealand, the city council and community donations funded the project, plus a $1.5 million from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust.