New Covid precautions at Roslyn health centre

    Catherine Daly-Reeve. Photo: ODT files
    At least one Dunedin medical facility has implemented new precautions for patients after news broke of two Christchurch Covid-19 cases this morning.

    Amity Health Centre in Roslyn is requesting patients that have been in Christchurch in the past 10 days to delay their appointment or consider a phone consultation if possible.

    Practice manager Catherine Daly-Reeve said they also had an external consultation room that could be used by patients that were unable to postpone or use a phone appointment.

    She was unaware of whether other medical facilities were putting similar rules in place, but imagined it was likely.

    The doors to the centre had been locked and patients were being screened by a doctor or nurse by phone before being admitted to the premises.

    Two staff members who had been in Christchurch since October 10 had been tested and sent home pending a negative result.

     

