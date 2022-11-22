New Covid rules for cruise ships

Majestic Princess sets sail from Dunedin on November 4. When it arrived in Sydney there were about 800 Covid-19 cases on board. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The cruise ship company that left New Zealand with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers has instituted new mask and testing rules for its ships.

Carnival Corporation, which owns the Carnival Cruise Lines and Princess Cruises, released a new set of Covid-19 safety protocols on its website last week.

It comes after Majestic Princess docked in Christchurch earlier this month and, by the time the vessel arrived in Sydney about a week later, 800 Covid-19 cases had been reported.

On its website, Carnival said ‘‘out of an abundance of caution’’, masks were to be worn indoors on any shore excursion, at large outdoor events, on buses and shuttles and while boarding or leaving the ship.

All passengers over 2-years-old must return a negative rapid antigen test or PCR test before boarding.

Any guest who tested positive at embarkation would not be able to join the cruise and would be provided a future cruise credit.

Vaccines were required with ‘‘very limited’’ exemptions.

An online health questionnaire must be completed within 72 hours before sailing.

Anyone with symptoms or identified as at risk would be referred to an additional medical screening before being allowed to board.

Princess Cruises Asia Pacific public relations director Meg Koffel said guests had been encouraged to wear masks due to the current increase in community transmission.

‘‘We are hopeful over time these measures can be relaxed with the easing of reported Covid cases across Australia and New Zealand.’’

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich welcomed the changes.

He said he was ‘‘pleased to hear’’ Carnival had increased its protection measures, including the vaccination requirements and mandatory mask wearing in close-proximity situations.

‘‘That abundance of caution work very well for New Zealand and my expectation is it will work very well for the cruises.’’

While he preferred to live without mandates, it was easy for people to slip up and he always advocated careful behaviour, he said.

Mr Radich has faced a backlash for saying the arrival of Majestic Princess was ‘‘no cause for alarm’’, but yesterday said that comment was made with limited information and he was distressed to hear 800 passengers on that ship had the virus.

He said that was an exceptionally high number of cases for a ship to have and was evidence of insufficient protection protocols.

He was glad Carnival had ‘‘picked up their act’’.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz