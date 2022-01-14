New locations of interest in Christchurch include Bargain Chemist, Pak'nSave

A supermarket, Bargain Chemist, cafe and variety store are the latest Covid-19 locations of interest in Christchurch.

The new locations are Esquires Cafe Homebase Shirley on January 9 between 11.30am and 1.30pm; Bargain Chemist Shirley on January 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm; Pak'nSave Wainoni on January 12 from 11.30am to 1:30pm; Saveburn on Lancaster St in Waltham on January 10 and 11 between 9am and 5.30pm.

As of 11am on Friday, there were a total of 15 active locations of interest in the city.

Anyone at these locations at the times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from the time of exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result, the Ministry of Health says.

On Friday, the ministry said there were 18 new community Covid cases, and 43 new cases at the border.

The new community cases are in Auckland (11), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1) and Canterbury (2). The Canterbury cases were reported yesterday but are being included in today’s official tally.

auckland_skyline_getty.jpg Three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest. Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons have been told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

Danny Doolan's on Quay St has been linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the popular Irish pub last Friday, January 7, between 11pm and 11.20pm.

"Self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, was visited by a positive case on Wednesday night (January 12) between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.

The same advice is being given to anyone who was there during that time, as they too are now considered close contacts.

Christchurch locations of interest as of Friday:

Esquires Cafe Homebase Shirley 199A Marshland Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8083 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Bargain Chemist Shirley 201 Marshland Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8083 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Pak'nSave Wainoni Christchurch 174 Wainoni Road, Avondale, Christchurch 8061 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Savebarn Christchurch 1 Lancaster Street, Waltham, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Savebarn Christchurch 1 Lancaster Street, Waltham, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Christchurch Casino Christchurch Central 30 Victoria Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Sydenham Pharmacy 359 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. The Colombo Sydenham 363 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. New World Durham St Christchurch Central 175 Durham Street South, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Kmart Riccarton 129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Riverside Market Christchurch 96 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Rollickin Gelato Cafe Cashel Street 98 Cashel Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Kathmandu Christchurch CBD 673 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square 120 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Ballantynes Department Store Christchurch Cashel Street Mall, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Christchurch Adventure Park and Cafe 225 Worsleys Road, Cracroft, Christchurch 8022 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald