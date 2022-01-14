New locations of interest in Christchurch include Bargain Chemist, Pak'nSave

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new locations are Esquires Cafe Homebase Shirley on January 9 between 11.30am and 1.30pm; Bargain Chemist Shirley on January 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm; Pak'nSave Wainoni on January 12 from 11.30am to 1:30pm; Saveburn on Lancaster St in Waltham on January 10 and 11 between 9am and 5.30pm.
As of 11am on Friday, there were a total of 15 active locations of interest in the city.
Anyone at these locations at the times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from the time of exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result, the Ministry of Health says.
On Friday, the ministry said there were 18 new community Covid cases, and 43 new cases at the border.
The new community cases are in Auckland (11), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1) and Canterbury (2). The Canterbury cases were reported yesterday but are being included in today’s official tally.
Meanwhile, three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons have been told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.
Danny Doolan's on Quay St has been linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the popular Irish pub last Friday, January 7, between 11pm and 11.20pm.
"Self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.
"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."
Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, was visited by a positive case on Wednesday night (January 12) between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.
The same advice is being given to anyone who was there during that time, as they too are now considered close contacts.
Christchurch locations of interest as of Friday:
Esquires Cafe Homebase Shirley199A Marshland Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8083
Sunday 09 January
11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Bargain Chemist Shirley201 Marshland Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8083
Sunday 09 January
1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Pak'nSave Wainoni Christchurch174 Wainoni Road, Avondale, Christchurch 8061
Wednesday 12 January
11:30 am - 1:30 pm
(13 Jan 5:00 pm)
Savebarn Christchurch1 Lancaster Street, Waltham, Christchurch 8011
Tuesday 11 January
9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Savebarn Christchurch1 Lancaster Street, Waltham, Christchurch 8011
Monday 10 January
9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Christchurch Casino Christchurch Central30 Victoria Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013
Wednesday 05 January
9:30 pm -
Thursday 06 January
12:30 am
(11 Jan 6:00 pm)
Sydenham Pharmacy359 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023
Monday 10 January
8:50 am - 9:55 am
The Colombo Sydenham363 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023
Monday 10 January
9:00 am - 10:00 am
New World Durham St Christchurch Central175 Durham Street South, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011
Monday 10 January
4:30 pm - 5:45 pm
Kmart Riccarton129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041
Thursday 06 January
7:15 pm - 9:00 pm
(11 Jan 5:00 pm)
Riverside Market Christchurch96 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011
Wednesday 05 January
4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
(11 Jan 5:00 pm)
Rollickin Gelato Cafe Cashel Street98 Cashel Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011
Wednesday 05 January
4:30 pm - 5:35 pm
(11 Jan 5:00 pm)
Kathmandu Christchurch CBD673 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011
Wednesday 05 January
3:10 pm - 4:20 pm
(11 Jan 5:00 pm)
TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square120 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011
Wednesday 05 January
3:20 pm - 4:30 pm
(11 Jan 6:00 pm)
Ballantynes Department Store ChristchurchCashel Street Mall, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011
Wednesday 05 January
3:40 pm - 5:00 pm
(11 Jan 5:00 pm)
Christchurch Adventure Park and Cafe225 Worsleys Road, Cracroft, Christchurch 8022
Thursday 06 January
3:40 pm - 6:30 pm
-Additional reporting NZ Herald