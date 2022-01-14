Friday, 14 January 2022

New locations of interest in Christchurch include Bargain Chemist, Pak'nSave

    Pak'nSave Wainoni. Photo: File
    Pak'nSave Wainoni. Photo: File
    A supermarket, Bargain Chemist, cafe and variety store are the latest Covid-19 locations of interest in Christchurch.

    The new locations are Esquires Cafe Homebase Shirley on January 9 between 11.30am and 1.30pm; Bargain Chemist Shirley on January 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm; Pak'nSave Wainoni on January 12 from 11.30am to 1:30pm; Saveburn on Lancaster St in Waltham on January 10 and 11 between 9am and 5.30pm.

    As of 11am on Friday, there were a total of 15 active locations of interest in the city.

    Anyone at these locations at the times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from the time of exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result, the Ministry of Health says.

    On Friday, the ministry said there were 18 new community Covid cases, and 43 new cases at the border.

    The new community cases are in Auckland (11), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1) and Canterbury (2). The Canterbury cases were reported yesterday but are being included in today’s official tally.

    auckland_skyline_getty.jpg

    Auckland is in another lockdown. Photo: Getty Images
    Three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest. Photo: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons have been told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

    Danny Doolan's on Quay St has been linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the popular Irish pub last Friday, January 7, between 11pm and 11.20pm.

    "Self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

    "Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

    Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, was visited by a positive case on Wednesday night (January 12) between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.

    The same advice is being given to anyone who was there during that time, as they too are now considered close contacts.

    Christchurch locations of interest as of Friday:

    LOCATION DETAILS
    TIME & DATE
    WHAT TO DO
    UPDATED
    (Published)

    Esquires Cafe Homebase Shirley

    199A Marshland Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8083

    Sunday 09 January

    11:30 am - 1:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    14 Jan 11:00 am

    Bargain Chemist Shirley

    201 Marshland Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8083

    Sunday 09 January

    1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    14 Jan 11:00 am

    Pak'nSave Wainoni Christchurch

    174 Wainoni Road, Avondale, Christchurch 8061

    Wednesday 12 January

    11:30 am - 1:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    14 Jan 9:00 am
    (13 Jan 5:00 pm)

    Savebarn Christchurch

    1 Lancaster Street, Waltham, Christchurch 8011

    Tuesday 11 January

    9:00 am - 5:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    13 Jan 5:00 pm

    Savebarn Christchurch

    1 Lancaster Street, Waltham, Christchurch 8011

    Monday 10 January

    9:00 am - 5:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    13 Jan 5:00 pm

    Christchurch Casino Christchurch Central

    30 Victoria Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013

    Wednesday 05 January

    9:30 pm -

    Thursday 06 January

    12:30 am

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    13 Jan 10:00 am
    (11 Jan 6:00 pm)

    Sydenham Pharmacy

    359 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023

    Monday 10 January

    8:50 am - 9:55 am

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 5:00 pm

    The Colombo Sydenham

    363 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023

    Monday 10 January

    9:00 am - 10:00 am

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 5:00 pm

    New World Durham St Christchurch Central

    175 Durham Street South, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011

    Monday 10 January

    4:30 pm - 5:45 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 5:00 pm

    Kmart Riccarton

    129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041

    Thursday 06 January

    7:15 pm - 9:00 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 2:00 pm
    (11 Jan 5:00 pm)

    Riverside Market Christchurch

    96 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011

    Wednesday 05 January

    4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 2:00 pm
    (11 Jan 5:00 pm)

    Rollickin Gelato Cafe Cashel Street

    98 Cashel Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011

    Wednesday 05 January

    4:30 pm - 5:35 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 2:00 pm
    (11 Jan 5:00 pm)

    Kathmandu Christchurch CBD

    673 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011

    Wednesday 05 January

    3:10 pm - 4:20 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 1:00 pm
    (11 Jan 5:00 pm)

    TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square

    120 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011

    Wednesday 05 January

    3:20 pm - 4:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 1:00 pm
    (11 Jan 6:00 pm)

    Ballantynes Department Store Christchurch

    Cashel Street Mall, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011

    Wednesday 05 January

    3:40 pm - 5:00 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    12 Jan 1:00 pm
    (11 Jan 5:00 pm)

    Christchurch Adventure Park and Cafe

    225 Worsleys Road, Cracroft, Christchurch 8022

    Thursday 06 January

    3:40 pm - 6:30 pm

    Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.
    11 Jan 6:00 pm

    -Additional reporting NZ Herald

     
     
    NZ Herald

     

     

