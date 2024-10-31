New owners aim to boost Antarctic Centre numbers

The International Antarctic Centre has been sold to Willowbank Wildlife Reserve directors Mark and Kirsty Willis. Photo: File image / Getty

The new owners of the International Antarctic Centre hope to reignite Christchurch's love for the attraction.

Kirsty Willis.

The centre has been bought by Willowbank Wildlife Reserve directors and siblings Mark and Kirsty Willis.

The two businesses have previously worked together on marketing initiatives, and Mark Willis said owning the Antarctic attraction was a “privilege”.

“The International Antarctic Centre’s inception was brought about by Christchurch International Airport to showcase the city’s important Antarctic programme to the world.

“Being a part of that vision and its continuation is important to us.

“The current owners, Real NZ, are an iconic tourism company, so we feel quite humbled to be following in their footsteps.”

Willowbank was founded by the Willis family almost five decades ago and is popular with local, national and international visitors.

The Antarctic Centre has been operating since 1992 and is located on the International Antarctic Programme’s working campus at Christchurch Airport.

Like Willowbank, it is also a popular tourist attraction.

Said Kirsty: “We think the International Antarctic Centre has done a wonderful job as an attraction for visitors to Christchurch, but over recent years, visitation from Canterbury locals has declined.

“Willowbank as a business is very strong in the local market and we’d like to see all of Christchurch fall in love with the Antarctic Centre again and be really proud to have it as part of its community asset.”

The new owners will take over on December 2.