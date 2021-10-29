New Prestons Rd liquor store approval prompts calls for city-wide alcohol policy

A new off-license has been approved on Prestons Rd, in spite of 50 written objections. Photo: Supplied

Calls for a Christchurch-wide alcohol policy are mounting after the approval of the latest off-licence bottle shop application.

In spite of 50 written objections and presentations from concerned citizens and community board members, a new Bottle-O off-licence will open within the next six months on Prestons Rd.

Kelly Barber.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber said he was not surprised by the decision and while the city council has some “good by-laws” governing public drinking, it is time for it to step up and create a city-wide alcohol policy.

He said without such a policy, which many other cities have, it is basically impossible for a community to stop a liquor outlet from being opened.

Under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, councils can develop local alcohol policies (LAPs) to influence the location, number and trading hours of businesses licensed to sell alcohol.

Barber and fellow community board member Linda Stewart attended the hearing and told the Christchurch District Licensing Committee that the board doesn’t usually comment on applications for new licences or renewals, but in this case there was “surprise and concern” from the community.

He said the board was concerned about the number of alcohol outlets within a five-kilometre radius of the proposed site.

Said Barber: “People told me it was very hard to stop a bottle store opening and a lot of the information we heard [at the hearing] was against the application.

“I feel that if a community wants to stop something in their area, their opinions should be taken into consideration.

“Without the city having a guiding alcohol policy, at the end of the day, all they are doing is looking at the point of law and the point of law pretty much says you can open a bottle store as long as you fulfil the criteria,” he said.

The criteria includes trading only between the hours of 9am and 10pm, and no alcohol to be sold or supplied on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Christmas Day or before 1pm on Anzac Day. Other discretionary conditions include no advertising of alcohol products on the outside of the premises.

City council community support, governance and partnerships acting head Matt McLintock said the number of written objections was considered at the hearing.

“One of the objectors appeared and was heard, along with the local community board chairman [Barber] and one of their members [Stewart] who presented their submission in person at the hearing to convey the concerns of the local community.

“The application for an off-licence was granted subject to conditions as detailed in the decision,” McLintock said.

The application was not opposed by the district licensing inspector, the police or the medical officer of health.