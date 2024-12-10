New Year's Eve sorted in Christchurch

Photo: Newsline

Whether you have small children or plan to party all night, there's a public New Year's Eve festivity for you in Christchurch.

The NYE Kids’ Countdown will run from 4-7pm at North Hagley Park on December 31.

This children's event will be packed with disco-themed fun for young families.

Led by children’s entertainer Trubie-Dylan Smith, the entertainment will include music, dance, games and a mock countdown with confetti canons.

Then from 8pm, NYE24 will see three bands take the stage until midnight.

Local acts Castaway and Tattoo Voodoo will kick off the evening.

Queen Forever will headline NYE24 and promise to take you back to the heyday of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Here's everything you need to know:

Food, drink and restrictions

These events are smoke, vape and alcohol-free.

A temporary liquor ban will be in place at Hagley Park from 31 December to 1 January.

People should not bring any glass into the park.

No drinks/liquids are permitted at the NYE24 event.

Unopened drinks/liquids (but no glass) are permitted into the NYE Kids’ Countdown until 7pm.

Bags will be searched on entry.

Empty water bottles can be filled at our free water stations onsite.

A fantastic range of food trucks and non-alcoholic beverage vendors will be onsite from 4pm, but picnics are also welcome.

The restrictions are in place to keep the events family-friendly and safe for everyone to enjoy.

On the night

Bring a picnic blanket or chair to sit on.

The NYE Kids’ Countdown is most suitable for kids aged 4–12.

NYE24 is most suitable for those aged 15 and over.

The call to cancel may not be made until the day of the event. Keep an eye on the city council Facebook page for updates.

Getting there