Monday, 28 March 2022

'Nice feeling to give to people': Girl's act of kindness doesn't go unnoticed

    By Emily Moorhouse
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    An 8-year-old’s act of kindness has not gone unnoticed.

    Emilee Dawson wanted to make sure others waiting in line at the petrol station weren’t getting thirsty after experiencing a lengthy wait with her mum.

    Emilee and her mum Phee Dawson had been in line for about 30min, waiting to get fuel at Woolston Waitomo because prices were set to rise that evening.

    When the pair arrived at their home just across the street Emilee asked if she could go and give out free drinks to the people who were still waiting in line.

    "They were sitting out there all afternoon and I didn’t want them to be thirsty like I was," Emilee said.

    She filled up two trays with cups of juice, Coke and lemonade and with her mum, walked them across the street to hand out.

    Her proud mum said she thought it was very sweet her little girl wanted to do this for others.

    Her kind act was acknowledged a few days later when a package from Waitomo arrived on their doorstep, addressed to Emilee.

    Emilee was delighted by the surprise and said the kiwi teddy was her favourite.

    When asked why she wanted to give out drinks Emilee said: “Well, because people will like you and you will have friends and it’s a nice feeling to give to people.

    “I feel it’s better to give than receive even though I still got stuff, which was nice, but it felt better giving out the drinks.”

