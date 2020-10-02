No charges after man allegedly assaulted by contractor outside home

Photo: File

No charges will be laid after a householder says he was knocked unconscious by a contractor in Christchurch.

Brett Hodge was allegedly assaulted after asking the worker to move his vehicle from blocking the driveway to his central city home early last month.

Hodge told The Star police had identified the attacker and given him a "formal warning".

Hodge, who went public with the incident last month, would not answer any other questions.

“I am not sure I want more publicity on the matter," he said.

"Aside from the outcome for the person who assaulted me."

Contractors continued to park on his driveway, he said.

Last month, Hodge told media the incident had left him with a split lip and black eye.

It happened in front of his 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

A police spokesman said the officer who oversaw the investigation was on leave and unavailable for comment.