'No evidence it makes roads safer': Christchurch city councillor slams plan to lower speed limits

A Christchurch city councillor is firmly against a plan to drop speed limits across the city.

The city council's draft Safer Speed Plan includes a reduction to 30km/h in residential areas - and 50km/h on roads like Blenheim Rd and Memorial Ave.

Transport operations manager Stephen Wright says the evidence shows safer speeds save lives.

Aaron Keown.

But city councillor Aaron Keown disagrees. He claims there's no evidence lower speeds save lives.

"Since 'Road to Zero' started in 2019, the road toll's slightly up. We've spent billions and done a lot of advertising and lowered a whole lot of speeds - and haven't put a dent in the road toll.

"I don't support the concept of slowing speeds just for the sake of it.

"There's this whole vibe that you'll notice throughout the country around councils and some government departments which is very anti-cars. So they might call it pro-people but that's code for 'we hate cars', I think that's what you'll find.

"(Lowering speed limits is) going to have an environmental impact because a car spends longer on the road getting to where it's going - so we're going to create more emissions, we're going to make life more stressful, we're going to have a big economic impact cause if your freighting goods or people . . . you've got to go places and, if it takes you 40 per cent longer or 30 per cent longer, your costs have to go up with the same amount of turnover."

Wright says the plan sets “safe and appropriate speed limits” for all streets and roads in the district. These speed limits have been guided by new Waka Kotahi rules, which direct all councils to prepare a long-term speed management plan.

Over the duration of the council’s 10-year plan, it is proposed urban streets will be 10km/h in shared spaces, 20km/h in settlements along the coastline such as Rāpaki, local residential streets, outside schools and marae will be 30km/h, busier main streets will become 40km/h and streets that connect people to key destinations like Memorial Ave, Aldwins Rd, Linwood Ave and Blenheim Rd will be 50km/h.

Rural roads will be 60km/h and 80km/h.

“Improving safety on our roads is a key priority for the council, and the evidence shows safer speeds save lives,” Wright says.

“If a pedestrian is hit by a car travelling at 50km/h, there is only a 20 per cent chance they will survive. At 30km/h, the survival rate increases significantly to 90 per cent.”

Feedback on the draft Safer Speed Plan can be made until Wednesday, October 25, at letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/saferspeedplan

